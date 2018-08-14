Note: By submitting this form, you agree to Third Door Media's terms . We respect your privacy .

Metadata is the Achilles heel of video. These shorthand textual descriptions can be employed for more detailed searching, classification or other organizing, but, when scale is required, machine-generated metadata has accuracy issues.

On the other hand, the huge volume of video on the web makes human validation prohibitively expensive, so much video searching misses a lot of what’s visually there.

To solve this issue, a Singapore-based organization called Aivon has now launched a blockchain-based open protocol that combines AI with human crowdsourcing to support the creation and validation of text and metadata for a video search engine, translation, transcription and brand-safety applications. The organization says the resulting community will create the first decentralized video search engine.

