Note: By submitting this form, you agree to Third Door Media's terms . We respect your privacy .

Sign up for our NEW daily brief, your #1 source for need-to-know search marketing news.

Amazon is expanding its Sponsored Products advertising format to AmazonFresh brands. The company began notifying partners Thursday.

What it means. That means brands can add their ASINs (Amazon’s version of a product identifier code) with AmazonFresh offers to any new or existing Sponsored Products campaign.

Sponsored Products show up in search results pages as well as related product detail pages, sold on a cost-per-click basis just like Shopping campaigns on Bing and Google.

What is AmazonFresh? This is the e-commerce giant’s grocery delivery program. Users in select markets can order fresh meat and produce as well as household, health and beauty products and have them delivered to their doors.

Why you should care. This gives CPG brands a way to try to stand out among the huge array of products offered in the Fresh program. For Amazon, it means yet another avenue for ad monetization.

“Brands who start advertising now will get the lowest CPCs in history,” expects Trevor George of Bluewheel Media, an Amazon agency partner. “First brands to advertise will benefit from it. Not to mention, there is greater potential for scale over brands who wait to pounce on this opportunity.”