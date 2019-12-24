Amazon has changed the registration process for agencies and marketers running sponsored ads campaigns for Amazon vendors.

What’s changed? Agencies no longer have to submit vendor codes when registering nor wait for approval from Amazon to set up new advertising accounts. Now, agencies simply need the approval of the authorized Vendor Central account holder (their client) to register a new advertising account.

How to register a new account. If you don’t have an account yet, and you’re going to be advertising on behalf of an Amazon vendor, click “Register” and then choose “I represent a vendor.” After you fill in the account details, Amazon will either send you an email with instructions for requesting client approval or send an email directly to the client contact if you provide the appropriate email address. It will need to go to the contact who manages the vendor retail relationship with Amazon via Vendor Central. Once the contact approves the request, you’ll be cleared to advertise.

Why we care. This is the kind of seemingly-minor update that points to the bigger picture of how Amazon Advertising is maturing and growing. Many agencies have been building and expanding their Amazon Advertising practice areas as client demand and budgets have grown. This change helps reduce friction for agencies to get managed vendor campaigns up and running — and spending.