Amazon has released product targeting for Sponsored Display ads. Merchants can now target similar or complementary products and categories via Seller Central.

Product discovery targeting. With new options, for example, you could target running shoe ads to appear on category pages for running shorts, says Amazon.

Similarly, you can cross-promote your own products. “If you also sell socks, product targeting placements on your shoes’ product detail page makes it easy for shoppers to add a pair of socks to their car with just a few clicks.”

A Sponsored Display ad on a related air mattress product detail page.

Product targeting inventory. On Amazon, Sponsored Display ads can appear next to reviews, on search results pages and in the right rail on product detail pages. The ads are auto-generated and feature a product image as well as ratings, deals and savings badges when applicable.

Why we care. Until now, Sponsored Display ads have been a retargeting product. Advertisers can use audience views targeting to retarget users who have viewed their product detail pages in the past 30 days and didn’t make a purchase with Sponsored Display ads on Amazon as well as on third-party websites and apps. The two targeting methods can now be used together.

The new product targeting is available for U.S. sellers only at this point. A modified version of Sponsored Display product targeting is available for vendors globally.