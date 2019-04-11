AMP to supports custom JavaScript with amp-script
To be announced in more detail next week at the AMP Conference, Google is adding JavaScript support to AMP.
Google announced Thursday that AMP will support custom JavaScript.
The announcement. The AMP Project team posted, “With ‘amp-script’, custom #JS can operate within AMP Documents,” and included a video showing it in practice.
A teaser. This is a teaser of what is to be announced at the upcoming AMP conference in Tokyo, Japan on April 17 and 18.
Malte Ubl, a principle engineer who works at Google mostly on the AMP project, will be giving the keynote at that event and joked, “Our Twitter account is stealing all the thunder from my keynote.”
Why it matters. JavaScript is not just one of the oldest languages for the web, it is almost one of the fastest growing. So now that AMP will support it, developers can more widely adopt AMP on their web applications and web sites.
We're listening.
Have something to say about this article? Share it with us on Facebook, Twitter or our LinkedIn Group.