Note: By submitting this form, you agree to Third Door Media's terms . We respect your privacy .

Sign up for our NEW daily brief, your #1 source for need-to-know search marketing news.

Google announced Thursday that AMP will support custom JavaScript.

The announcement. The AMP Project team posted, “With ‘amp-script’, custom #JS can operate within AMP Documents,” and included a video showing it in practice.

JavaScript is coming to AMP! 👏 🎉 With 'amp-script', custom #JS can operate within AMP Documents. Don't believe us? The animation below was built using AMP Script! Tune into #AMPConf April 17-18 to learn more and see how it's done. More info here 👉 https://t.co/dWISodWsdI pic.twitter.com/PteziUS11f — AMP Project (@AMPhtml) April 11, 2019

A teaser. This is a teaser of what is to be announced at the upcoming AMP conference in Tokyo, Japan on April 17 and 18.

Malte Ubl, a principle engineer who works at Google mostly on the AMP project, will be giving the keynote at that event and joked, “Our Twitter account is stealing all the thunder from my keynote.”

Why it matters. JavaScript is not just one of the oldest languages for the web, it is almost one of the fastest growing. So now that AMP will support it, developers can more widely adopt AMP on their web applications and web sites.