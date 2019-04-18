Note: By submitting this form, you agree to Third Door Media's terms . We respect your privacy .

Sign up for our NEW daily brief, your #1 source for need-to-know search marketing news.

Google has just brought AMP Stories support to WordPress publishers via its latest AMP plugin update. Publishers looking to create AMP Stories will need to have the latest version of the Gutenberg plugin installed since the Stories editor relies on features not included in core versions of WordPress.

Why we should care

Enabling AMP Stories to be created via a plugin allows content marketers and producers to take advantage of its visually rich, interactive format without the technical barriers of learning HTML, CSS and JavaScript.

The AMP WordPress plugin isn’t anything new, but the fact that AMP Stories can now be created on WordPress makes it that much more inviting for marketers who are already familiar with the CMS. And, if you’re already using WordPress’ user roles to manage content from multiple contributors, those contributors can also create AMP Stories to enrich their content.

What we can do with it

Publishers using WordPress 5.0 (or newer) with the latest version of the Gutenberg and AMP plugins are able to:

Create AMP Story pages by dragging and dropping blocks

Add elements such as text, videos and images

Animate text

Set background color and opacity

Designate the order of AMP Story pages

Manage AMP Stories as part of WordPress

Gutenberg is a page editor created by WordPress to make adding multimedia content simpler. It’s required to create AMP Stories because it makes use of Gutenberg’s rich media management architecture.

The video below shows the official announcement:

