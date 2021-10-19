Announcing the Search Engine Land Awards 2021 Winners
The competition was fierce for the 2021 Search Engine Land Awards. The pandemic caused lockdowns and shutdowns, which affected many businesses’ main income streams. Not only that but it forced many consumers almost completely online. As such agencies, in-house marketing teams, and individual marketers had to get creative, think on their toes, and often make a little go a long way.
We are, as always, ever thankful to our amazing roster of Search Engine Land Awards judges who brought their keen expertise, provided thoughtful input, and donated their time.
On the SEO side:
- Amanda Jordan, Director of Local Search at Locomotive
- Tess Voecks, Sr. Director of Project Management at Local SEO Guide
- Crystal Carter, Sr. Digital Strategist at Optix Solutions
- Mordy Oberstein, Head of Communications at Semrush
- Niki Mosier, Head of SEO at AgentSync
- Daisy Quaker, SEO Content Marketer at Daisy Digital LLC
- Chima Mmeje, Content Strategist and SEO Copywriter at Zenith Copy
- Miracle Inameti-Archibong, Organic Performance Lead at Moneysupermarket Group
- Henry Powderly, Vice President of Content for Third Door Media
On the PPC side:
- Anu Adegbola, PPC Consultant at The Marketing Anu
- Greg Finn, Partner at Cypress North
- Emily Mixon, Director of Digital Acquisition at Fleetcor
- Brad Geddes, Co-Founder at Adalysis.
- Azeem Ahmad, Digital Marketing Lead at Azeem Digital
- Brett Bodofsky, Sr. Paid Media Specialist at Elumynt
- Vani Chopra, Director of Media Acquisition at Essence
- John Lee, Head of Evagelism at Microsoft
- George Nguyen, Editor at Search Engine Land
Without further ado, here are your 2021 Search Engine Land Awards winners:
SEM campaign awards:
Best Overall SEM Initiative – Small Business
- Brandastic
Best Overall SEM Initiative – Enterprise
- Block & Tam
Best Retail Search Marketing Initiative – SEM
- DAC
Best Local Search Marketing Initiative – SEM
- DAC
Best B2B Search Marketing Initiative – SEM
- GR0
SEO campaign awards:
Best Overall SEO Initiative — Small Business
- Inflow
Best Overall SEO Initiative — Enterprise
- Primal
Best Retail Seach Marketing Initiative – SEO
- Searchbloom
Best Local Search Marketing Initiative – SEO
- sitecentre
Best B2B Search Marketing Initiative – SEO
- Directive
Team, individual, and overall awards:
Best Integration of Search Into Cross-Channel Marketing
- Rocket Agency
Agency of the Year — SEM
- Disruptive Advertising
Agency of the Year — SEO
- Primal
In-House Team of the Year – SEM
- Wiley Education Services
In-House Team of the Year — SEO
- DiscoverCars.com
Boutique Agency of the Year – SEO
- Flywheel Digital
Boutique Agency of the Year – SEM
- Block & Tam
Freelancer of the Year
- Marco Lauerwald
Select winners of the Search Engine Land Awards will be invited to an AMA during SMX Next where YOU can ask these SEO and PPC experts your search marketing questions. If you’re interested in attending, choose your ideal pass and register now for Early Bird Pricing (ends October 23).
Congrats to the winners, thank you to all who entered, and thanks to our sponsor, DeepCrawl, for its support of this year’s awards!