The competition was fierce for the 2021 Search Engine Land Awards. The pandemic caused lockdowns and shutdowns, which affected many businesses’ main income streams. Not only that but it forced many consumers almost completely online. As such agencies, in-house marketing teams, and individual marketers had to get creative, think on their toes, and often make a little go a long way.

We are, as always, ever thankful to our amazing roster of Search Engine Land Awards judges who brought their keen expertise, provided thoughtful input, and donated their time.

On the SEO side: Amanda Jordan, Director of Local Search at Locomotive

Tess Voecks, Sr. Director of Project Management at Local SEO Guide

Crystal Carter, Sr. Digital Strategist at Optix Solutions

Mordy Oberstein, Head of Communications at Semrush

Niki Mosier, Head of SEO at AgentSync

Daisy Quaker, SEO Content Marketer at Daisy Digital LLC

Chima Mmeje, Content Strategist and SEO Copywriter at Zenith Copy

Miracle Inameti-Archibong, Organic Performance Lead at Moneysupermarket Group

Henry Powderly, Vice President of Content for Third Door Media On the PPC side: Anu Adegbola, PPC Consultant at The Marketing Anu

Greg Finn, Partner at Cypress North

Emily Mixon, Director of Digital Acquisition at Fleetcor

Brad Geddes, Co-Founder at Adalysis.

Azeem Ahmad, Digital Marketing Lead at Azeem Digital

Brett Bodofsky, Sr. Paid Media Specialist at Elumynt

Vani Chopra, Director of Media Acquisition at Essence

John Lee, Head of Evagelism at Microsoft

George Nguyen, Editor at Search Engine Land

Without further ado, here are your 2021 Search Engine Land Awards winners:

SEM campaign awards: Best Overall SEM Initiative – Small Business Brandastic Best Overall SEM Initiative – Enterprise Block & Tam Best Retail Search Marketing Initiative – SEM DAC Best Local Search Marketing Initiative – SEM DAC Best B2B Search Marketing Initiative – SEM GR0 SEO campaign awards: Best Overall SEO Initiative — Small Business Inflow Best Overall SEO Initiative — Enterprise Primal Best Retail Seach Marketing Initiative – SEO Searchbloom Best Local Search Marketing Initiative – SEO sitecentre Best B2B Search Marketing Initiative – SEO Directive

Team, individual, and overall awards:

Best Integration of Search Into Cross-Channel Marketing

Rocket Agency

Agency of the Year — SEM

Disruptive Advertising

Agency of the Year — SEO

Primal

In-House Team of the Year – SEM

Wiley Education Services

In-House Team of the Year — SEO

DiscoverCars.com

Boutique Agency of the Year – SEO

Flywheel Digital

Boutique Agency of the Year – SEM

Block & Tam

Freelancer of the Year

Marco Lauerwald

Select winners of the Search Engine Land Awards will be invited to an AMA during SMX Next where YOU can ask these SEO and PPC experts your search marketing questions.

Congrats to the winners, thank you to all who entered, and thanks to our sponsor, DeepCrawl, for its support of this year's awards!