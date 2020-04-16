Sign up for our daily recaps of the ever-changing search marketing landscape. See terms.

Marketers are using call analytics platforms to identify the rich data and consumer insights hidden in the growing volume of inbound calls. Call analytics platforms are one of the few martech systems that can track both online and offline leads.

Call tracking – following a call from source (e.g. website, click-to-call search or display ad) to sales representative (e.g. based on geographic location or product line) – has been a core use case. However, call analytics platforms now work for a number of marketing use cases:

If you are considering an enterprise call analytics platform, this report will help you decide whether or not you need one. MarTech Today’s “Enterprise Call Analytics Platforms: A Marketer’s Guide” examines the market for call analytics platforms and the considerations involved in implementation. The 48-page report, which has been downloaded more than 2,000 times, reviews the growing market for call analytics platforms, plus the latest trends, opportunities and challenges.

Also included in the report are profiles of 13 leading enterprise call analytics vendors, capabilities comparisons and recommended steps for evaluating and purchasing.

