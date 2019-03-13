The white paper or webinar content described below has been produced by one of our sponsors.
Are you wasting money on Google Ads?
Eliminate wasted spend and maximize ROAS on Google Ads in 5 simple steps.
Search advertising is the largest expense for most digital advertisers, yet many are uncertain they’re spending efficiently. Google Ads and Bing Ads have evolved dramatically over the past several years, developing more features that enable advertisers to make their ad targeting more precise and their keyword bids more efficient.
This is great news in concept, but the practical complexities of this opportunity can be overwhelming.
This step-by-step guide from QuanticMind will help you quantify the amount of opportunity you have to improve your returns via five discrete analyses to run on your program:
Step 1: Keyword Level Efficiency Analysis
Step 2: Percentage of Keywords without Clicks Analysis
Step 3: Location Efficiency Analysis
Step 4: Hour of Day and Day of Week Efficiency Analysis
Step 5: Device Efficiency Analysis
Visit Digital Marketing Depot to download “Are You Wasting Money on Google Ads?”