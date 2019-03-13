The white paper or webinar content described below has been produced by one of our sponsors.

Search advertising is the largest expense for most digital advertisers, yet many are uncertain they’re spending efficiently. Google Ads and Bing Ads have evolved dramatically over the past several years, developing more features that enable advertisers to make their ad targeting more precise and their keyword bids more efficient.

This is great news in concept, but the practical complexities of this opportunity can be overwhelming.

This step-by-step guide from QuanticMind will help you quantify the amount of opportunity you have to improve your returns via five discrete analyses to run on your program:

Step 1: Keyword Level Efficiency Analysis

Step 2: Percentage of Keywords without Clicks Analysis

Step 3: Location Efficiency Analysis

Step 4: Hour of Day and Day of Week Efficiency Analysis

Step 5: Device Efficiency Analysis

