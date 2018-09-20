Sharpen your digital marketing skills with an SMX East workshop
Passion drives you to become a more accomplished marketer, grow your career and go the extra mile. You’re the reason we created the SMX® East workshop series.
Join us for a training experience loaded with actionable SEO, SEM and social media advertising tactics. We’re hosting four in-depth workshops Tuesday, October 23. Choose from:
- Advanced SEO Training with Bruce Clay
- Certified Knowledge Advanced AdWords Training with Brad Geddes
- Mastering Social Media Advertising with Ginny Marvin
- Hardcore Technical SEO Tactics & Techniques with Eric Enge
SMX workshops offer a unique opportunity for hands-on training with the experts you trust. You’re guaranteed to walk away with amazing insights that could transform your campaign, your company or your career.
Rave reviews for SMX
“I come every year. Always learn new things & make connections. Thank you!”– Miriam Bakker, The Keyword Agency
“Great opportunity to cross train our team and share knowledge with industry peers.” – Jennifer Barry, DragonSearch
Check out more of what our attendees have to say.
Book now and save!
Bundle your choice of workshop with an All Access pass for the maximum SMX experience and value. Register by October 22 and save $250 off on-site rates… you’ll get one full-day workshop plus 35+ sessions, 40+ experts, exclusive networking and top-shelf amenities.
Only interested in the workshop? Book now and save $100 off on-site rates. Your full-day search marketing workshop includes breakfast, lunch, snacks, networking breaks and more.
See you in New York City!
P.S. New to the search community? The Search Marketing Boot Camp was made for you, with foundational sessions including:
- Keyword Research & Copywriting For Search Success.
- Link Building Fundamentals.
- Paid Search Fundamentals.
- Search Engine Friendly Web Design.
Learn more about the Search Marketing Boot Camp and register today for only $599!
Opinions expressed in this article are those of the guest author and not necessarily Search Engine Land. Staff authors are listed here.
We're listening.
Have something to say about this article? Share it with us on Facebook, Twitter or our LinkedIn Group.