It’s an ever-escalating race for top positions on the SERPs. But how do you stake your claim in an increasingly competitive world?

Join us at SMX Convert — online August 17 — for a deep dive into organic and paid search conversion optimization that will equip you with the actionable tactics you need to drive search marketing success.

Your $99 All Access pass unlocks an exclusive two-track agenda programmed by the Search Engine Land experts that covers the latest, most essential SEO and PPC conversion optimization topics, tactics, and trends:

Paid search sessions will explore optimization strategies across the growing spectrum of search ad formats, from Shopping to Responsive Search Ads to Showcase Ads and more.

to to and more. On the organic side, sessions will cover on-SERP elements like Featured Snippets, Image Packs, Map Packs, and People Also Ask — all of which can give your brand visibility far and above your competition.

After a few focused hours, you’ll be able to…

Identify target keywords to generate content that converts

Craft persuasive ad copy for every part of the customer journey

for every part of the customer journey Design landing pages that compel visitors to take action

Boost organic visibility with SEO-friendly site navigation and CTAs

… and loads more. You’ll also…

Hear the latest from Google about user privacy, FLoC, and what that means for advertisers during the keynote discussion between Chetna Binda, Group Product Manager for Trust and Privacy at Google, and Search Engine Land’s Director of Content, Carolyn Lyden.

the keynote discussion between Chetna Binda, Group Product Manager for Trust and Privacy at Google, and Search Engine Land’s Director of Content, Carolyn Lyden. Connect with like-minded marketers during engaging community meetups.

during engaging community meetups. Get your specific questions answered live by a panel of expert speakers during Overtime.

live by a panel of expert speakers during Overtime. Soak up actionable tips and best practices during live clinics — real-world audits of content and landing pages.

during live clinics — real-world audits of content and landing pages. Showcase your commitment to continued training by earning a personalized Certificate of Completion.

Hungry for more? Add a two-day, post-conference workshop to your itinerary and dive deep into landing page optimization or advanced CRO.

Register by July 31 to secure your All Access pass for just $99 — or bundle with a workshop for $209!

Can’t attend live? All sessions, keynotes, and clinics will be available for viewing on-demand so you can train when it fits your schedule. (Meetups not included.)

Psst… The more, the merrier at SMX. Bring your colleagues along for a unique team-building experience and unlock extra group savings while you’re at it!