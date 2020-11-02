Now, more than ever, search marketers are on the hook to drive more traffic, conversions, and sales. Attend Search Marketing Expo online, December 8-9, for actionable tactics and trusted advice that can help you achieve your SEO and SEM goals in 2020 and beyond.

Here’s the rundown:

Your $199 All Access pass unlocks 45+ tactic-rich sessions tackling Google’s Broad Core algorithm and Page Experience updates, on-SERP strategies, emerging digital commerce channels, Facebook and Instagram ads optimization, Google Core Web Vitals, optimizing for Semantic HTML5, and much more. See the agenda!

unlocks tackling Google’s Broad Core algorithm and Page Experience updates, on-SERP strategies, emerging digital commerce channels, Facebook and Instagram ads optimization, Google Core Web Vitals, optimizing for Semantic HTML5, and much more. All sessions are led by experienced search marketers including John Mueller – Google, Elizabeth Marsten – Tinuiti, Amy Bishop – Cultivative, Frederick Vallaeys – Optmyzr, Glenn Gabe – G-Squared Interactive, Zenia Johnson – 3Q Digital, and dozens more.

including John Mueller – Google, Elizabeth Marsten – Tinuiti, Amy Bishop – Cultivative, Frederick Vallaeys – Optmyzr, Glenn Gabe – G-Squared Interactive, Zenia Johnson – 3Q Digital, and dozens more. Each day kicks off with forward-thinking keynotes from search marketing experts (and recent Search Engine Land Award winners) Areej AbuAli (Zoopla) and Mike King (iPullRank).

The agenda is programmed by Search Engine Land , the publication you trust for unbiased, authoritative search marketing news and education.

, the publication you trust for unbiased, authoritative search marketing news and education. You’ll discover new tools and solutions from market-defining vendors that can help you streamline marketing efforts and boost profitability .

. It’s 100% virtual , which means you can attend from anywhere in the world (provided you have Internet access!).

, which means you can attend from anywhere in the world (provided you have Internet access!). Attend live for the chance to ask speakers your specific questions during Overtime, extended Q&A following all editorial sessions.

during Overtime, extended Q&A following all editorial sessions. Can’t attend live? Fear not. All December 8-9 sessions will be available on-demand, so you can train when it fits your schedule.

There’s only one catch: You have to book now for this exclusive $199 Early Bird rate… prices go up next Saturday, November 14!

Hungry for more? Bundle your All Access pass with a two-day, post-conference workshop for the ultimate training experience. These live, interactive seminars take place online December 15-16… choose one and book now for just $379!

(Workshop recordings will be available for on-demand viewing through December 31.)

What are you waiting for? These prices won’t be available after November 14. Book your pass now — All Access for just $199 or All Access + Workshop bundle with a workshop for just $379!