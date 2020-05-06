Sign up for our daily recaps of the ever-changing search marketing landscape. See terms.

COVID-19 is impacting almost every aspect of our profession, not to mention our lives. While it may not be “business as usual”, business must go on.

Maybe you’re looking for a more cost-effective way to generate leads due to budget cuts. Or eager to leverage technology to help streamline campaign management and boost returns. Perhaps you’re just wondering what’s next in search marketing…

SMX Next was made for you.

Join us online, June 23-24, for a free virtual event designed to equip you with actionable SEO and SEM tactics that can drive more traffic, leads, and sales. Learn how emerging technology and advancements in search platforms are changing what it means to be a tactical and effective search marketer… today and into the future.

You’ll access forward-looking keynotes and live discussions with Search Engine Land experts, more than 40 sessions from leaders in search marketing technology, and actionable insights from senior-level search marketers from some of the world’s leading brands.

By the end of the week, you will know…

How tools and solutions providers are helping search marketers plan, analyze, and execute search campaigns

search campaigns How AI and machine learning is changing how engines, platforms, and toolsets behave

is changing how engines, platforms, and toolsets behave How the evolution of Google’s algorithm, Google My Business, and its ad and commerce platform is shaping the future of search

…and much more.

The best part? It’s all yours for free. Don’t miss this chance to learn from and connect with the Search Engine Land experts — and the search marketing community — all from the comfort and safety of your home computer.

Register now for free!