Note: By submitting this form, you agree to Third Door Media's terms . We respect your privacy .

Contributor and SMX speaker, Frederick Vallaeys, wants PPC practitioners in the pilot’s seat in 2020 and knows automation layering is the tool that will help drive better results.

Below is the video transcript:

Hey, I’m Fred Vallaeys, I’m the CEO and cofounder at Optmyzr.

So what’s going to happen in 2020? Well, I think we’re going to continue to see a lot of the automation taking over some of the things humans have been doing in PPC.

But I’ve been thinking about this a lot, and I think the way we as PPC practitioners can really earn our keep is to start with automation layering.

So let Google, let Microsoft figure out all the complicated, advanced artificial intelligence, machine learning and how to show our ads to a better audience and how to set the right bids. But we have to control it. We have to monitor it, right?

If you think of yourself as the PPC pilot, the one who’s in charge of that plane and steering it and making sure the right date is going in, the right decisions are being made. It’s fundamentally a question of automation layering.

So how do you build a little script? A little automation that keeps track of what Google is doing. And if it sees that it’s kind of going far afield and maybe there’s a close variant match that you don’t think it’s a great one. How do you bring that back in? Right.

You can write a simple automation that alerts you to this so that it can go make a manual change. Where you could do something more sophisticated, right? A Google Ads script that automatically figures out when this is happening and then puts in negative keywords.

So this whole concept of automation layering and basically saying like, listen, how do we want to control in a world of more automated PPC? And how do we want to control these accounts and what automation can be put in place even if they’re not super sophisticated to just put us back in charge of PPC and drive even better results. So that’s what I think about 2020.

This is part of a special feature from our community of experts on what successful marketers will do in 2020. Read more >>

Opinions expressed in this article are those of the guest author and not necessarily Search Engine Land. Staff authors are listed here.