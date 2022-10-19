Opinions expressed in this article are those of the sponsor. Search Engine Land neither confirms nor disputes any of the conclusions presented below.

When it comes to collaboration, there is no one-size-fits-all approach. Especially now, as businesses operate in many different ways, the way employees work together is ever-evolving.

Because of this, leaders need to rethink how to collaborate successfully by removing barriers and empowering their teams to do the best work of their lives.

Still, many companies are failing at meaningful collaboration. And if marketers cannot work well together digitally – when they have that chance to hit edit before they hit send – they’re going to have trouble working together again face to face.

Join Patrick Rohlfsen, principal consultant at Wrike, to hear recommendations for collaborating in harmony, in his inspiring MarTech session. He will walk you through the difference between active collaboration (Slack and Teams chatting, instant messaging, etc.) and passive collaboration (responding to emails or phone calls without urgency).

After this session, you’ll be able to:

Understand the importance of recalibrating technology in the modern workplace.

Build stronger relationships, have better conversations and build trust.

Have a better resolution for where technology fits in your collaboration equation.

Tune in to the session and session, and you’ll better understand the potential and value human beings (with the support of technology) have when they are intentional about collaboration. The more thought you give to creating environments and experiences for stakeholders, the better the results you’ll have as project managers.

About The Author Wrike Wrike, the world’s most versatile collaborative work management solution, has transformed the way marketing teams work together. Bringing everyone into a single digital workspace makes it easy to monitor progress, identify dependencies, and keep collaboration and projects on track. With Wrike, marketers can increase agility and velocity by automating workflows to achieve aggressive growth goals. Create and launch complex, integrated campaigns at scale across multiple channels and geographies knowing you’re maintaining visual brand consistency and quality. Improve external and internal customer experience no matter how complex your campaigns are or how many marketing channels you’re operating. Wrike accelerates creative production, increases on-time delivery, and makes maintaining brand consistency easier. Wrike, the world’s most versatile collaborative work management solution, has transformed the way marketing teams work together. Bringing everyone into a single digital workspace makes it easy to monitor progress, identify dependencies, and keep collaboration and projects on track. With Wrike, marketers can increase agility and velocity by automating workflows to achieve aggressive growth goals. Create and launch complex, integrated campaigns at scale across multiple channels and geographies knowing you’re maintaining visual brand consistency and quality. Improve external and internal customer experience no matter how complex your campaigns are or how many marketing channels you’re operating. Wrike accelerates creative production, increases on-time delivery, and makes maintaining brand consistency easier.