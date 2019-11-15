Note: By submitting this form, you agree to Third Door Media's terms . We respect your privacy .

Smart marketers know that continued training is the key to staying ahead of the competition and achieving professional goals. That’s why they’re attending a completely revamped and redesigned Search Marketing Expo – SMX West.

Join us in San Jose, February 19-20, 2020, to cross-train on the most important elements of successful search marketing campaigns… you know, the traffic-driving, lead-generating, revenue-boosting ones.

The Search Engine Land experts — the industry publication of record — have reorganized the agenda into three search marketing lanes with no learning limits: You’ll get double the amount of tactic-rich SEO and SEM sessions SMX is known for, together with brand new programming on digital commerce marketing.

Here’s a taste of the 60+ sessions in store:

SEO

Site Speed Is A Crucial Ranking Factor. Here’s What You Need To Know.

Future-Proof Your Sites For Google Core Updates

The New NoFollow And Snippet Rules

SEM

Tactical Tips For Creating More Persuasive Ads

Understanding And Analyzing The Customer Journey

Automation: How To Push Forward; When To Push Back

Digital Commerce Marketing (new)

Driving Profitable Sales With Amazon Search Ads

Optimize Your Holiday Plans To Beat The Competition

SEO For E-commerce Category, Product Detail Pages

Bonus! The Search Engine Land experts have carved out room in the agenda to tackle late-breaking topics (BERT, anyone?), so you’re sure to get the most up-to-date advice and insights possible.

Register with the confidence of the SMX guarantee — and do it now to lock in our best rates: up to $700 off on-site prices!

All Access: The complete SMX experience — all sessions, keynotes, clinics, networking events, and amenities, including hot meals, refreshments, free WiFi, speaker presentation downloads, the SMX mobile app, and more. Book by December 21 and save $450 off on-site rates.

The complete SMX experience — all sessions, keynotes, clinics, networking events, and amenities, including hot meals, refreshments, free WiFi, speaker presentation downloads, the SMX mobile app, and more. Book by December 21 and save $450 off on-site rates. All Access + Workshop (best value): Maximize your learning with a full-day post-conference workshop. Book by December 21 and save $700 off on-site rates.

Maximize your learning with a full-day post-conference workshop. Book by December 21 and save $700 off on-site rates. Expo+: Interested in growing your network and meeting vendors? This free pass gets you the entire Expo Hall, sponsored sessions, Q&A clinics, refreshments, select networking, WiFi, the SMX mobile app, and more. Book now and it’s… free!

For over a decade, more than 70,000 marketers from around the planet have trusted SMX with their professional training needs. Make this the year you take your company (and your career) to a new level of success.

Register now and I’ll see you in San Jose!

Psst… Need approval from your manager? We’ve created these helpful Get Your Boss On Board resources including talking points, pricing breakdown, and templated letter.