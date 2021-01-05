Become a master of analytics at Search Marketing Expo
Register by February 6 to secure your All Access pass for just $99, or bundle with a workshop and save!
Search marketing is an art and a science: Creativity and imagination can take you far, but you need research, testing, and measurement to get it right!
Join us online at SMX Report — February 23 — to discover actionable tactics to implement sound analytics practices, make data-driven decisions, and measure search marketing success like a pro. Your $99 All Access pass unlocks the crucial analytics topics you need to know, including…
- Configuring dashboards in Google Data Studio
- New Google Search Console and Bing Webmaster Tools features
- Tips to measure ad profitability and performance with Google Ads reporting
- Google Analytics 4’s new capabilities, including cross-channel views of the customer life cycle
Stay tuned for more details… the agenda will be released soon!
Hungry for more? Add a post-conference workshop to your agenda for the ultimate training experience. The two-day SEO For Developers workshop explores developer communications and SEO-friendly coding through discussion and live coding demonstrations. Learn more here!
Register by February 6 to secure your All Access pass for just $99, or bundle with a workshop and save!
Psst… Attend live for the chance to ask speakers your specific analytics questions, or access all sessions on-demand to train at your convenience.
We're listening.
Have something to say about this article? Share it with us on Facebook, Twitter or our LinkedIn Group.