Search Marketing Expo – SMX East – is coming to NYC November 13-14… and, holy guacamole, this show features the BIGGEST agenda we’ve ever assembled. With 100+ search marketing presentations covering SEO, SEM, agency operations, multi-location search, video, content, analytics, and beyond, picking one thing to be excited about is no easy task.

But that’s exactly the question I asked some of the Search Engine Land editors and SMX agenda programmers.

Keep reading to find out what they’re most looking forward to!

Ginny Marvin, Search Engine Land Editor-in-Chief and SMX Agenda Programmer & Moderator, says…

I’m really excited about SMX East this year! It’s going to be an incredible experience with this massive amount of content… we also have a couple of surprises up our sleeves… I won’t give you too much detail… alright, one hint: It rhymes with ‘eriodic ables’. Check the agenda! And the other thing I wanted to point out is the agency track that we’re putting out for the very first time… if you’re working in an agency or running an agency, we’re gonna be talking about operational challenges and we have a phenomenal lineup of speakers. That day will be capped off with a special meetup just for agency folks, so I hope you’ll join us for that! Can’t wait to see you!

Barry Schwartz, Search Engine Land News Editor and SMX Agenda Programmer & Moderator, says…

If I had to pick only one session to go to… it would probably be the Learning from the Winners of Google Algorithm Updates session, because it’s just one of those things I’m super passionate about and it’s always, always changing. It’s going to be an excellent panel, especially with all the algorithm updates happening recently… I’m super excited!

Greg Sterling, Search Engine Land Contributing Editor and SMX Agenda Programmer & Moderator, says…

This year’s SMX East is going to have extended programming and a bunch of sessions on local and location-based marketing for multi-location brands. We’re going to be talking about G.M.B., managing your reputation at scale, listings, the future of local search, voice — it’s going to be a really great extended local program that hasn’t happened in a long time at this event.

Brad Geddes, SMX Agenda Programmer & Moderator and SMX Advanced Google Ads Training instructor, says…

I enjoy roundtable discussions, as you get direct feedback from the speakers as to their actual thoughts and actions. The roundtable discussion on automation — how much people are really using it in paid search, how well is it actually working, and the real future of machine learning in the near-term and long-term should be a fascinating discussion… and something I’m very much looking forward to at SMX!

… and that’s just a taste.

