As platforms, technologies, and user expectations continue to evolve at break-neck pace, opportunities to outperform competitors and capture the greatest return on investment are abundant… provided you know how to proceed.

Attend SMX, online November 9-10, to hear how successful practitioners and brands are already…

Embracing paid campaign automation

Driving success in a data-less world

Preparing for the next Google ranking algorithm update

Creating a more diverse and inclusive organization

… and much more, all for just $199. (Super Early Bird rates expire at the end of this week! Register now to lock in ultimate savings, no matter your pass type.)

The all-new agenda is live and ready for you to explore!

Programmed by the Search Engine Land experts, this tactic-rich virtual training program features three tracks exploring the latest issues in SEO, PPC, and content, including…

SEO

Developing a full-funnel content approach with user intent at the heart of it , featuring Jess Peace, Senior Content Producer, NeoMam Studios

, featuring Jess Peace, Senior Content Producer, NeoMam Studios How to rank better in Google Discover, featuring John Shehata, VP, Global Audience Development Strategy & CRM, Conde Nast

PPC

How to optimize RSAs, the only ad format here to stay , featuring Frederick Vallaeys, Cofounder and CEO, Optmyzr

, featuring Frederick Vallaeys, Cofounder and CEO, Optmyzr Enhance your PPC forecasting skills with advanced modeling in Excel, featuring Emma Franks, Account Based Marketing Manager, TAB Bank

Content

Entity search is your competitive advantage , featuring Benu Aggarwal, President and Founder, Milestone, INC

, featuring Benu Aggarwal, President and Founder, Milestone, INC Using data analysis to generate hundreds of new content ideas, featuring Ashley Segura, CoFounder, TopHatContent

…plus a brand-new Career track featuring sessions on:

Finding and supporting entry-level SEO talent

Launching effective mentorship programs

Ensuring diversity and inclusion thrive in your organization

thrive in your organization Climbing the career ladder in a world of automation

You’ll also unlock an exclusive keynote about advancing your search marketing career from Search Engine Land’s Director of Search Content, Carolyn Lyden, Overtime live Q&A with all editorial speakers, interactive clinics on SEO, PPC, and Google Analytics 4, plus live AMAs with winners of the 2021 Search Engine Land Awards.

Remember, Super Early Bird rates expire this Saturday, October 2 — grab your All Access pass now for just $199 or bundle with a live, hands-on workshop for just $299!

Don’t miss your opportunity to learn brand-safe, actionable tactics to overcome the critical search marketing obstacles you’re facing today — and prepare for what’s coming in 2022.

Psst… The more, the merrier at SMX. Attend with your team to unlock up to 20% off registration. Email registration@thirddoormedia.com to receive your personalized group discount code.