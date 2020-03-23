Sign up for our daily recaps of the ever-changing search marketing landscape. See terms.

Bing now supports the SpecialAnnouncement data type for coronavirus-related business, travel, government health agency and testing center updates, the company announced Monday.

Why we care

Applying the markup may produce a label showing your special announcement, with a link to your site, in web and local search results.

With the virus situation changing so quickly, businesses and agencies can use the markup to help communicate updates right from the search results.

More on the news

Business and travel-related special announcements must include the date it was posted and should include the announcement’s expiration date, if applicable.

The SpecialAnnouncement data type allows for date-stamped textual updates and markup to associate the announcement with a given situation and was introduced in Schema.org version 7.0 on March 16.

Bing has also launched an interactive COVID-19 tracker that shows data on the number of active, recovered and fatal cases, along with related news and videos, filtered by geographic region.

Google does not yet support the SpecialAnnouncement data type, said the company’s Public Search Liaison Danny Sullivan on March 19.