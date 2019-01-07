Note: By submitting this form, you agree to Third Door Media's terms . We respect your privacy .

Bing Ads announced Monday the general availability of Performance Insights, its native analytics and recommendation tool for identifying anomalies and changes in ad performance.

Why you should care

Using machine learning, the tool analyzes your account performance data and that of your competitors to detect significant or unexpected changes in performance.

Bing Ads will display a performance insight, indicated by a light bulb icon, with details on what happened and suggested actions advertisers can take. From the pop up, campaign managers can access more details, review specific changes made to the account that led to the changes that led to the insight getting triggered.

Bing Ad’s tool surfaces insights about daily performance at the account level and for click and impression metrics. When available, the insights will appear in the performance charts in the UI.

More about the news

“ We have begun applying machine learning to your campaigns to understand their typical performance characteristics so that when a change seems out of the ordinary, you’ll see a performance insight notification which you can click on to see our root cause analysis of why that spike or dip occurred,” Bing Ads engineering lead Dare Obasanjo, when Bing Ads first began rolling out the feature, along with other AI-powered reporting features, in September.

