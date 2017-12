Sign up for our daily recaps of the ever-changing search marketing landscape.

Marketers running Bing Ads campaigns can now import call conversion data so they can tie calls back to campaign efforts for attribution.

Third-party call-tracking systems can integrate directly with Bing Ads via the Offline Conversion Import tool or APIs.

CallTrackingMetrics is among the first call-tracking services to participate in the program. The system can automatically send session and conversion data to Bing Ads campaigns.

Bing Ads first began supporting offline conversion imports in September of this year, enabling advertisers to attribute offline conversion events captured in their CRM systems.