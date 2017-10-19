A new Overview tab is rolling out in Bing Ads accounts.

Not to be confused with the Home page in the top navigation of the Bing Ads UI, the new Overview tab will be found under the main Campaigns page. It provides a high-level view of account performance with more customization opportunities than the Home page.

From a design and layout perspective, the new tab more closely resembles the overview pages available in the new AdWords UI. Individual tiles feature data in charts and tables. Users can resize, hide or remove a tile from the three-dot icon in the upper right-hand corner of any tile. Moving tiles around is as easy as dragging and dropping. Campaign and metrics filtering can be applied to the entire Overview page.

The new tab is rolling out globally in the Bing Ads UI over the next couple of weeks.