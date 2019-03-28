Note: By submitting this form, you agree to Third Door Media's terms . We respect your privacy .

Bing Ads began piloting Custom Audiences nearly two years ago. Custom Audiences are now generally available in all Bing Ad markets with the exceptions of the E.U., Norway and Switzerland.

Why you should care

Custom Audiences allows you to remarket to your existing customers with messaging customized for each customer segment — loyalty members, high lifetime value customers, etc.

Unlike other platforms (Google, Facebook) that allow advertisers to upload their customer lists of emails directly, Bing Ads has opted to partner with a handful of data management platforms (DMP). Adobe Audience Manager, LiveRamp and Oracle BlueKai are the three current partners.

Once you enable the integration with one of the DMP partners, your Custom Audiences will appear in Audiences under Shared Library in Bing Ads.

You can then associate custom audiences at the ad group level as target and bid, bid only or as an exclusion. Then set bid adjustments at the audience level.

You must only use first-party data in Custom Audiences. Buying or leasing third-party data is not permitted.

Custom Audiences are also available via the Bing Ads API.

Pilot advertisers saw as much as an 18 percent lift in CTR, Bing Ads reported.