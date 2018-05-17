Note: By submitting this form, you agree to Third Door Media's terms . We respect your privacy .

Sign up for our daily recaps of the ever-changing search marketing landscape.

Bing Ads is releasing some additional productivity and time-saving tools for users managing their campaigns via Bing Ads Editor on Apple computers. Already available in the Windows version, label management and structured snippets have now been added to Bing Ads Editor for Mac.

Label management addition

Labels can help search marketers organize their accounts in ways that are meaningful for them so they can filter and pull results and make changes faster. For example, they may want to create a label for evergreen ads vs. sale ads to easily see performance at a glance.

Labels can be created in the Shared Library section:

The labels can then be applied at any level of the campaign right in Editor:

Structured snippet management

Structured snippets function as an additional tool in text ads that allows advertisers to create lists of a category. For example, lawyers could list the type of law they practice, or food delivery services that cater to certain diets can highlight the types of cuisine they offer.

As with labels, there is now a section in the Shared Library where structured snippet extensions can be created and managed:

The available structured snippets can then be applied to the campaign or ad group level to be eligible to appear with ad copy:

Bulk ‘undo’ for all changes

Make several changes and you need to wipe them clean? There is now also an option to revert to the original version of what you had, effectively undoing all changes you’ve made to a campaign.

This option now appears under the “Revert” section:

All features are now available in the most recent version of Bing Ads Editor.

Opinions expressed in this article are those of the guest author and not necessarily Search Engine Land. Staff authors are listed here.