Bing Ads has made a few updates to the way Google Ads imports work in Bing Ads Editor.

Parity with web imports. The import and scheduling options in Bing Ads Editor (BAE) are now in parity with the Google Ads import options in the web UI. During the import process to BAE, you can now set bids, budgets and landing page URLs specifically for Bing Ads during the import process.

Additionally, from the “advanced Options” dropdown, you can check off the campaign aspects you want to import, just as you can from the UI.

Option to skip local uploads. You can opt to import Google Ads campaigns directly to the Bing Ads server, rather than first uploading them to your local machine and then posting them to the server. Uploading directly to the server saves time, and you can opt to set the new campaign uploads to paused.

If you know you want to make other changes or be able to closely review the campaigns before they post to your account, you’ll still want to stick with the local upload.

Why you should care. These time-saving measures will make it easier to get campaigns up, running and updated on Bing Ads. While Bing Ads has been making strides in delivering unique features to its platform, it knows that reducing friction between its platform and Google’s is a significant incentive to getting advertisers started and continuing with it.

Bing Ads also noted that improvements to campaign mapping should make imports from Google Ads more reliable.