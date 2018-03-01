Sign up for our daily recaps of the ever-changing search marketing landscape.

Bing Ads is creating a community for its most enthusiastic advertisers to help advance the platform.

Thursday’s announcement from Bing Ads Community Manager Frances Donegan-Ryan says the team is looking for active users who want to engage with the community and help Bing Ads “build better products,” “push us to be innovative” and “advocate for our tools”.

These “Fans” will get benefits such as:

the ability to network with other, globally-based search professionals

provide feedback on problems and opportunities with the platform directly to the Bing Ads team

access to insider news

free goodies

Interested users can sign up at the Bing Ads fan page by providing answers to a few questions, some identification information, and their Account ID. It is unclear what the next step or communication in the process is at this time, but the page teases there will be more information soon coming via email and Twitter.

