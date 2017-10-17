Starting today, Bing Ads is rolling out a more streamlined and intuitive mechanism called “Multi-Linking” for linking one account to another.

The new system allows advertisers to link accounts without having to classify itself as an agency, as advertisers had to do previously. In addition, accounts can have up to five managing entities, and billing responsibility can also be moved between entities with no pausing of the account necessary.

The interface will be updated to reflect who has account access, with easy “unlink” options next to each one, and a simple “Change who pays” option to facilitate billing changes:

The Multi-Link solution solves frustrations that existed around managing multiple accounts at once, and some roadblocks that could occur with accounts that needed to be transitioned from one agency to another. It also provides faster oversight for users attached to multiple accounts, with the ability to run reports across all managed accounts.

An important note: Multi-Linking doesn’t support unlinking from the entity that originally created an account. For example, if an agency creates an account for a client, it cannot be unlinked from the client end of the relationship.

Bing has positioned this as the first part in a multipart upgrade for agencies that desire increased options and capabilities with multiple-account management. The second phase will reportedly be Multi-User Access, allowing users to have a single username that can access multiple Bing Ads customers. They have also made many upgrades to Bing Ads Editor this year in the same vein, launching label support and ad extension support within Bing Ads Editor.

Multi-Linking will be rolling out over the next several weeks worldwide.

