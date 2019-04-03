Note: By submitting this form, you agree to Third Door Media's terms . We respect your privacy .

Bing Ads has taken the wrapper off a brand new ad extension. Action extensions launched globally in all supported languages Wednesday and are available on desktop and mobile devices.

What they look like. The action extensions feature one of 70 pre-defined calls-to-action.

On mobile, the action extension appears with a related icon below the ad. It can also display below other extensions such as sitelinks.

On desktop, action extensions appear as a button to the right of the ad copy. More details. You can associate action extensions at the account, campaign or ad group level, with the lowest level taking precedence. You’re limited to 20 action extensions per level.

Action extensions are supported in the web UI, the web bulk account management tool, the Bing Ads campaign management service API and the bulk API.

You have the option of setting a URL for an action extension. If you leave the field blank, Bing Ads will use the ad’s URLs (or the URL at the keyword level, if provided) as the landing page for the extension.

Action extension clicks are charged the same as headline clicks.

Why you should care. Action extensions take a page from display and social media ads that feature prominent calls-to-action. You won’t find this ad extension in Google. Its only available in Bing Ads. It will be interesting to see how these impact click-through and conversion rates.