Page feeds in Bing Ads will be rolling out to all accounts over the next few weeks to help advertisers manage targets for Dynamic Search Ads.

Why should you care? Page feeds eliminate the need to create targets for specific URLs or groups of URLs in your DSA campaigns, making it easier to set up and manage. Bing Ads’ page feeds are also compatible with Google Ads’ page feeds, so you can use the same feeds across both platforms.

What are DSAs? Dynamic Search Ads (DSA) are matched automatically to queries based on the advertiser’s website content. That means there’s no need to create lists of keywords for DSA campaigns. Instead advertisers target groupings of URLs or specific web pages. Ads are served based on your landing page content. Bing Ads dynamically generates an ad title and pairs it with the generic ad copy the advertiser has entered. By their very nature, DSAs means you have a lot less control over when and how your ads appear.

How do page feeds work? You can upload a page feed from the Business Data in the Shared Library in your Bing Ads account. Or, if you’re already using page feeds in Google Ads, you can upload those and their respective page feed campaign associations from Google Ads.

There are two columns in a page feed: Page URL and Custom Label. You can group the URLs into dynamic targets using the Custom label column in the page feed, or you can do this in Bing Ads Editor. URLs can be assigned to one or more groups in the custom column using a semicolon separator. You can group URLs by product type, sale or promotion, seasonality, for example.

To associate a feed with a DSA campaign, select the option to “Use URLs from my page feed only” under the Targeting Source section in the campaign settings. Or you can choose the option to target page feed URLs and any auto targets you’ve set up based on Bing’s crawl of your site.

Then you can assign dynamic ad targets from the custom labels you set up in your page feed, as shown in the screenshot below.

Bonus. In the DSA search terms report, which shows the queries that triggered your DSA ads, Bing Ads will show you whether a Final URL came from a page feed or not in a new “Feed URL” column.

For more on Bing Ads page feeds, check out the support page.