Advertisers can now get insights into how often their ads show for exact keywords.

With exact match impression share (EM IS), advertisers can see the percentage of impressions their ads received for queries that exactly match their keywords. With Bing Ads. Combined with Bing’s existing impression share reports, advertisers can get a broader understanding of how their ads are competing across their keyword scope.

Bing Ads suggests three typical scenarios for using impression share reports:

Advertisers can find exact match impression share data on the Reports page in the web UI and in the Reporting API at the campaign, ad group, keyword/share of voice level reports after adding the “Exact impression share column.”