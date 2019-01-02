Bing Ads has launched a sweepstakes to encourage agencies to increase their participation at the start of the new year.

What are the qualifications? Starting January 2, agencies can accrue one entry in Bing Ads’ sweepstakes with each Bing Ads Accredited Professional (BAAP) certification, up to ten entries for new accounts added to their Bing Ads agency accounts and five entries for enrolling in the Bing Partner Program.

How do you enter? To get started, visit the registration page here. That’s also where you’ll find the official rules. If your agency is already in the Bing Partner Program, fill out the registration form to get your five entries. If you’re a current BAAP or have an account with Bing Ads Academy, log in to your dashboard to ensure your information is up to date.

Why you should care? If you’ve been thinking about taking the BAAP exam, or your agency has considered enrolling in the Bing Partner Program, the prizes up for grabs sweepstakes might might be the incentive you needed. The big winners will earn a trip to the Bing Partner Summit, held in May at Microsoft’s headquarters in Redmond, WA, or to Bing Day Dublin, depending on your agency’s location. Others will score an Xbox One or gift cards. All prizes will be awarded in March. Here’s the full list:

Grand Prize: Trip for two individuals of the winning agency to the Bing Partner Summit in May 2019 at Microsoft headquarters (awarded to one agency based in North America only).

Grand Prize: Trip for two individuals of the winning agency to Bing Day Dublin in April 2019. (awarded to one agency based in EMEA only).

First Prizes: Xbox One (one device awarded per agency to two agencies in North America, EMEA, and APAC).

Second Prize: $250 Amazon gift card (awarded to 5 randomly drawn individuals across all regions).

Early Bird Prizes: $5 Coffee gift card (awarded to the first 50 individuals to submit entries from across all regions).

Training courses for the BAAP exam are free through the Bing Ads Academy. Once accredited, you’ll be able to use the Accredited Professional badge and be included in the member directory. The Bing Partner Program is a loyalty program that offers members training, technical and marketing resources. The three tiers — Elite, Select and Partner — are based on annual spend, engagement levels and size. With 2019, the Partner Program moved to a fiscal year cycle.