With Google starting to mark HTTP URLs as “not secure” in its Chrome browser this month, Bing Ads is recommending advertisers update their final ad URLs to HTTPS.

For sites that support HTTPS, Bing Ads suggests three options for bulk updating HTTP URLs.

The bulk uploads feature in the Bing Ads web interface. Bing Ads Editor. Bing Ads API, for those with access.

If you’ve got a list of to-do’s, you might check your analytics to see how much traffic from your Bing campaigns comes from Chrome and prioritize this update based on that.