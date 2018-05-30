Note: By submitting this form, you agree to Third Door Media's terms . We respect your privacy .

Bing Ads announced the availability of in-market audiences in the US on Tuesday, after piloting the audience targeting feature since last summer.

In-market audiences are groups of users determined to be actively in the market for a particular product or service category. In building in-market audiences, Bing Ads takes into account user purchase intent signals from Bing, MSN and other Microsoft properties.

There are now more than 170 in-market audiences to choose from — up from 14 when the pilot kicked off — across several industries including retail, travel, and financial services.

Bing says pilot participants saw up to 28 percent higher click-through rates (CTR) and up to 48 percent higher conversion rates, compared to ads without in-market audiences in July 2017.

From the Audiences tab in the Bing Ads UI, click the “Create association” button to get started. From there you’ll select an ad group and then “in-market audiences” from the ad group targeting drop-down. Advertisers can drill down into the categories to get more granular. For example, “game consoles” and “GPS & navigation” are among the options nestled under Consumer Electronics. Bing shows list sizes for each main and subcategory (all of which are bigger than in the screen shot provided below).

Advertisers choose to bid only or target and bid on the audiences. In-market audiences can also be used in combination with other audience targeting options like remarketing lists in Search and custom audiences.