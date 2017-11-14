Sign up for our daily recaps of the ever-changing search marketing landscape.

To gear up for the holidays, Bing announced today an expanded list of delivery services it supports for package-tracking searches. It’s also bringing back its Black Friday flyer ads.

Now, in addition to USPS, UPS and Fedex in the US, Bing says it supports several markets outside the US, including myHermes in Great Britain and Purolator in Canada.

“Simply put your tracking ID in the search box, and Bing will present the latest tracking status right in the search result,” says Bing on its Search Blog.

The Bing Shopping Black Friday flyer ads for 2017 are now live and feature deals from big box retailers and retail chains.

The site has also added a new weather and sports-related search feature, showing historical data for weather patterns and sports scores. For example, a search for “weather in November in Paris” will return a chart showing historical weather patterns for the Paris:

According to Bing, it also works when searching for past sporting event scores, pulling up historical data around events like the Super Bowl:

Bing also noted its #AmplifyIngenuity Photo Contest that launched November 10, asking photographers to submit photos that “… help our users find inspiration in the ways humanity has used its intelligence to make a better future.”

The photo contest aims to put a spotlight on all the ways science, technology, design and performance have helped improve our world. Contest winners will have their images featured on Bing’s home page and could win a Microsoft Surface Studio computer, a Leica TL2 camera or an airfare gift card.