Bing brings visual search to product ads
Currently available for clothing and shoes, users can upload an image or click on a product result to shop for visually similar items.
George Nguyen on June 25, 2020 at 5:30 pm
Bing has added new visual search features to its sponsored Shopping results, the company announced Thursday. Users can click on the visual search icon in the Shopping search bar or in a product result to search for visually similar items. This feature has launched for clothing and shoes, with an expansion into home decor planned for the near future.
Why we care
For retailers managing Microsoft Shopping Campaigns, this feature may increase their product discoverability on Bing’s platform. On the flip side, it may also facilitate comparison shopping, creating a more competitive environment for similar products.
More on the announcement
- Within Bing’s sponsored Shopping results, the visual search icon appears on product listings and can be used to find other products that are visually similar to that listing.
- By clicking on the visual search icon within the Bing Shopping search box, users can upload an image or paste an image URL to search for similar products.
- On certain product results, Bing Shopping also includes a “Goes Well With” section that recommends complementary apparel items.
We're listening.
Have something to say about this article? Share it with us on Facebook, Twitter or our LinkedIn Group.