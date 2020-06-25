Sign up for our daily recaps of the ever-changing search marketing landscape. See terms.

Bing has added new visual search features to its sponsored Shopping results, the company announced Thursday. Users can click on the visual search icon in the Shopping search bar or in a product result to search for visually similar items. This feature has launched for clothing and shoes, with an expansion into home decor planned for the near future.

Clicking on the visual search icon in a product result presents the user with a range of similar items. Source: Bing.

Why we care

For retailers managing Microsoft Shopping Campaigns, this feature may increase their product discoverability on Bing’s platform. On the flip side, it may also facilitate comparison shopping, creating a more competitive environment for similar products.

More on the announcement

Within Bing’s sponsored Shopping results, the visual search icon appears on product listings and can be used to find other products that are visually similar to that listing.

By clicking on the visual search icon within the Bing Shopping search box, users can upload an image or paste an image URL to search for similar products.

On certain product results, Bing Shopping also includes a “Goes Well With” section that recommends complementary apparel items.