Bing has confirmed that it is actively building out verification tools within its Webmaster Tools set to enable verification of schema.org structured data markup that is in JSON-LD format. Existing support includes validation for schema.org markup in Microdata or RDFa format only.

After seeing this tweet from CBSi’s Jon Henshaw, we reached out to Bing for comment, and Bing’s Head of Evangelism Christi Olson confirmed: “Yes, Bing does support JSON-LD.”

Olson further added:

“Bing has been using JSON-LD as a signal, but we are still building out the verification tools as part of the Webmaster Tools offering.”

Olson was unable to provide a time frame for when this will be available to webmasters. We’ll follow up when the new tool’s availability is live and formally announced.