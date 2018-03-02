Sign up for our daily recaps of the ever-changing search marketing landscape.

Bing announced that their Bing Entity Search API is now available to US based users and also in Australia, Brazil, Canada, France, Germany, India, Italy, Mexico, Spain and the United Kingdom regions.

The Bing Entity Search API lets developers and creators programmatically pull in Bing Knowledge Graph structured data on topics such as people, places, things, and local businesses into their platforms and tools – similar to what you can do with Google’s Knowledge Graph Search API. It can be used on programs such as mobile or web applications, blogs, or web sites. You can preview the output from the API right over here by typing in a query into the search box and hitting enter.

For example, I searched for [times square] and the API returned this data and preview:

The JSON output is exposed by clicking on that tab (shown below):

This information comes from the Bing Knowledge Graph and is currently used in Microsoft products such as Bing.com, Cortana, Xbox, Office, Skype and more.

The standard pricing is $3 per 1,000 transactions and you can get 100 transactions per second through the API.

You can start experimenting with this API here.