In another blow to cryptocurrency marketers, Bing Ads is banning ads promoting cryptocurrency sales, offerings and related products.

Facebook, Google and Twitter banned cryptocurrency ads earlier this year.

“Because cryptocurrency and related products are not regulated, we have found them to present a possible elevated risk to our users with the potential for bad actors to participate in predatory behaviors, or otherwise scam consumers,” wrote Melissa Alsoszatai-Petheo, a Bing advertiser policy manager, in the announcement.

Bing Ads is disallowing ads for cryptocurrency, cryptocurrency-related products and unregulated binary options (also called all-or-nothing options, digital options or fixed return options), which are also susceptible to fraud.

The updated financial products and services policy will go into effect globally in June, and enforcement will roll out in late June or early July.