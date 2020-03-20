Sign up for our daily recaps of the ever-changing search marketing landscape. See terms.

Bing has launched a new portal for the indexing API and content submission API. Announced Friday, the new portal can be found at https://www.bing.com/webmasters/url-submission-api.

The portal. The portal educates developers, web site owners and SEOs about these two APIs that Bing has been pushing for the past year or so. The portal provides an overview of the two APIs and their features, details on API usage, developer documentation, tips to get started, FAQs and announcements.

Bing Indexing API. This is an API solution that websites can call to notify Bing whenever website content is updated or created allowing instant crawling, indexing and discovery of your site content.

Bing Content Submission API. Websites can use this API call to directly send content to Bing whenever website content is updated or created without waiting for bingbot to crawl it.

More. Microsoft’s Fabrice Canel told us that the URL submission API is extremely important to Bing’s strategy. “With this API, we are helping already a ton of web sites to get their content indexed real time, minimizing crawler impact, reducing global warming and more,” he said.

Why we care. These two APIs can be used to get your content and URLs discovered faster, more efficiently and with fewer resources than through normal crawling methods. Bing is pushing this method in a big way, so SEOs and webmasters should take notice and begin experimenting with these APIs. There will be more to come, says Canel, including at SMX Advanced.