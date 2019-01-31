Note: By submitting this form, you agree to Third Door Media's terms . We respect your privacy .

SAN JOSE — Bing announced at SMX West Thursday that they are now allowing webmasters to submit up to 10,000 URLs per day through Bing Webmaster Tools.

Previously you were able to submit up to 10 URLs per day and maximum of 50 URLs per month. Bing increased these limits by 1000x and removed the monthly quota.

A year ago, Bing removed the ability to submit URLs via the public URL tool and then had to throttle the signed-in version due to a backlog of submissions.

Major announcement today for the SEO world! Get your content indexed fast by now submitting up to 10,000 URLs per day to Bing https://t.co/XbwxaGfgVr Let's move away from crawling to discover content change to tell us. Please adopt and save the world from global crawling warming! — Fabrice Canel (@facan) January 31, 2019

How do I access it? Log in to Bing Webmaster Tools and access the the Submit URLs feature in the Configure My Site section.

Why it matters. Many SEOs and webmasters like the ability to submit new or updated URLs to Bing or Google for faster crawling and indexing. Here Bing is allowing you to submit a huge number of URLs per day.