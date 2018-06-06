Bing Merchant Center launches Google Merchant Center Import tool
Product feed imports can be scheduled to easily keep them current for Bing Shopping campaigns.
Bing is making it easier to get started with Shopping campaigns on the platform. This week, Bing Ads launched the ability to import product feeds from Google Merchant Center into Bing Merchant Center.
From the new Import tab in Bing Merchant Center (BMC), advertisers can sign into their Google Merchant Center accounts to pull in feeds directly. No more having to upload product feeds to two separate places.
To ensure the feeds are up to date, advertisers can also schedule ongoing imports on a daily, weekly or monthly basis.
The import status is reported on the Catalog summary page in Bing Webmaster Tools. The import feature is available for standard and multiclient Google Merchant Center accounts.
