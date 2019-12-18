Note: By submitting this form, you agree to Third Door Media's terms . We respect your privacy .

Bing has partnered with airlines to provide a more comprehensive flight search experience, the company announced on Tuesday. It makes use of real-time data and direct integrations with airlines to facilitate flight search, comparison and booking.

Why we care

Bing’s flight search will look familiar to those familiar with Google’s flight search offering. The flight search interface on Bing is very prominent on the page, which may have some booking sites concerned. It may hurt traffic to online travel agencies (OTAs) sites such as Expedia and TripAdvisor as the flight search interface pushes those listings down the page.

More on the news

To browse flights, users can conduct a search (e.g., ‘flights from New York to Las Vegas’) right from the Bing homepage. This surfaces an interactive feature that allows users to specify details such as their travel dates, seating class preference, number of passengers, etc.

Clicking on one of the flight results takes users to a more comprehensive flight search page with more filtering options.

Similar to Google Flights, reservations are not actually booked through Bing, but through their respective airlines.