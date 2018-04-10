Sign up for our daily recaps of the ever-changing search marketing landscape.

Bing Ads announced some new features and capabilities for Bing Shopping campaigns on Tuesday.

Heres’s a rundown of what’s new.

Show multiple images

Marketers can now include multiple image URLs in their product feeds to show a product from different angles, for example. Multiple images will begin to show in Bing Product Ads by the end of April.

You can add up to 10 image URLs in the optional [additional_image_link] in your product feed, separated by a comma delimiter.

Images must be bmp, gif, exif, jpg, png or tiff. The recommended minimum size is 220 pixels by 220 pixels, and the maximum allowed is 3.9 MB. As always, product images cannot contain watermarks or free shipping text.

Product status reporting

Four new columns are now available in the Product Groups reporting grid in the Bing Ads UI.

The Products Submitted column shows the number of products that were uploaded to Bing Merchant Center. Of those submitted, the Products Ready to Serve column shows how many were processed error-free and eligible for bidding.

The Products Targeted column shows how many of your products are being bid on in the product group. Finally, the % Products Targeted column displays the percentage of total products submitted that are being bid on in the product group.

To look at this data across campaigns or accounts, you can use the Product match count report (Reports -> Product ads -> Product match count). The report details the matched products at the campaign, ad group and product group level.

Bing Merchant Center domain verification with UET

Businesses that have implemented Bing Ads’ Universal Event Tracking (UET) tags on their sites can use that to verify their domains when setting up a Bing Merchant Center account. The other domain verification method available is through Bing Webmaster Tools. The UET option makes it possible to verify the domain within the store creation workflow in Bing Merchant Center, though. See Bing’s instructions on using UET for domain validation.