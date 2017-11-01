Sign up for our daily recaps of the ever-changing search marketing landscape.

Bing Ads has announced the expansion of Shopping Campaigns to Canada and India starting today.

Advertisers may now begin targeting Canada and India with their Shopping Campaigns. Quebec will be the one exception in Canada, as Bing product ads are only supported in English in Canada, and Quebec’s language laws mandate that stores located in the province must also provide a French website experience.

These latest countries join the US, the UK, France, Germany and Australia with support for Bing Shopping Campaigns. Bing product ads launched in the US in 2014, with its first international expansion into the UK in April 2016.

Some opinions expressed in this article may be those of a guest author and not necessarily Search Engine Land. Staff authors are listed here.