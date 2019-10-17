Note: By submitting this form, you agree to Third Door Media's terms . We respect your privacy .

Bing is testing a new image carousel featuring a preview of the image accompanied by the page title and domain name on its main search results page. “We’re experimenting with it on a set of image answer queries,” the Bing Images team said.

The test was spotted by digital marketing consultant Frank Sandtmann , who is based in Hamburg, Germany but noticed it showing in U.S. results.

Left: Bing’s current image carousel. Right: The experimental image carousel with page title and domain name.

Why we should care

Displaying the source of the image may make it easier for users to get familiar with your brand and improve click-through rates from those already familiar with it.

If the carousel links directly to the image source — as opposed to the Images tab, which it currently does — then optimizing your images to be included in the carousel can be another source of traffic.

If this test gets implemented as a regular feature, it will also be another detail that differentiates Bing’s search results. Currently, both Bing and Google display image previews on their main results; however, sources are not displayed until the user clicks on a preview.

