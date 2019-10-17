Bing spotted showing domain sources in image carousels
The experimental image carousel shows page title and domain name.
Bing is testing a new image carousel featuring a preview of the image accompanied by the page title and domain name on its main search results page. “We’re experimenting with it on a set of image answer queries,” the Bing Images team said.
The test was spotted by digital marketing consultant Frank
Why we should care
Displaying the source of the image may make it easier for users to get familiar with your brand and improve click-through rates from those already familiar with it.
If the carousel links directly to the image source — as opposed to the Images tab, which it currently does — then optimizing your images to be included in the carousel can be another source of traffic.
If this test gets implemented as a regular feature, it will also be another detail that differentiates Bing’s search results. Currently, both Bing and Google display image previews on their main results; however, sources are not displayed until the user clicks on a preview.
