Bing has launched a beta feature that allows site owners to import their sites from Google Search Console to its own Webmaster Tools. After logging into Bing Webmaster Tools, site owners may be presented with an option reading, “Already verified on Google Search Console?Beta Skip verification by importing your site.”

The option to import your site via Google Search Console presented after login.

Why we should care

Although Bing’s share of the search market pales in comparison to Google, it is still the world’s second-largest search engine (as of April 2019, the latest data available at the time of publishing).

For larger brands that are sensitive to the slightest of traffic fluctuations, having the tools necessary to address SEO issues as efficiently as possible may directly impact revenue. Being able to import your sites from Google Search Console decreases the friction (or inertia) involved with monitoring for those potential issues on a second frontier.

