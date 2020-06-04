Sign up for our daily recaps of the ever-changing search marketing landscape. See terms.

There is a new feature that was just released in the new version of Bing Webmaster Tools, it is called Site Scan. Site Scan is a site audit tool which crawls your site and checks for common technical SEO issues.

You can access this in the new Bing Webmaster Tools over here.

What is Site Scan. Bing said “Site Scan is an on-demand site audit tool which crawls your site and checks for common technical SEO issues. Fixing these issues will make your website search engine and user friendly. With this tool, you can improve your website performance not only on Bing but on other search engines as well.”

How does it work. You go to the Site Scan feature, then click on “Start new scan.” Enter in the name of the scan, the scope of the scan, the limit of pages you want Bing to scan and even more. Here is a screen shot of the form:

Site Scan feature in Bing Webmaster Tools

What does it tell you. The scan detail report will find common SEO issues. It will give you:

Scan Status

Number of pages scanned

Number of Errors

Number of Warnings

List of issues found, their severity and the number of pages affected

The report is broken down into:

Errors: These are the most critical issues we found on your website. You should prioritize resolving these issues as they can impact indexability of your website.

These are the issues with medium severity which might impact your SEO health.

These are the issues with medium severity which might impact your SEO health. Notices: These are lowest severity issues or recommendations which you can investigate after solving all the errors and warnings.

Here are screen shots:

Why we care. Here is yet another excellent tool for your SEO toolkit. One more free tool you can use to analyze your web site.

This also comes after Bing just added a competitive link analysis tool. So this makes me excited to see what else Bing will be releasing soon.