Bing is expanding the scope of its policy prohibiting certain weapons-related advertising.

As of July 1, 2018, Bing will no longer allow ads for BB guns, paintball guns, air rifles or parts that can be attached to weapons, used to create ammunition or aid in the reloading of a weapon.

This update expands on the existing ban on ads for firearms, integral weapon parts and ammunition.

“Many of the recreational type guns like air rifles look like real guns and consumers may be led to click on offers that are different than their expectations. Finally, this change responds to the feedback from Bing Ads publishers who have similar policies in place,” explains Advertiser Policy Manager Melissa Alsoszatai-Petheo in the announcement.

Items such as gun safety equipment, holsters and concealed-carry clothing will continue to be allowed. Bing’s full policy on weapons, knives, firearms and ammunition can be found here.