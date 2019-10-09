Note: By submitting this form, you agree to Third Door Media's terms . We respect your privacy .

Bingbot will be evergreen as Bing adopts the Chromium-based Edge browser to render web pages and run JavaScript, Microsoft announced on Wednesday.

Why we should care

Since the new, evergreen Bingbot is based off of the Chromium platform — the same platform as Google’s Chrome browser and Googlebot — SEOs and developers should have an easier time getting their pages crawled by both search engines without having to research or troubleshoot for each particular crawler.

More on the announcement

Bing’s transition to Edge will be occurring over the next few months.

The company may change Bingbot’s user agent to allow rendering on some sites.

The next version of Microsoft Edge will adopt the Chromium open source project.

Microsoft announced its intent to contribute to the Chromium open source project and integrate it into the desktop version of its Edge browser in December 2018.